Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted on a Sheffield street.

Officers were called to Whitham Road, Broomhill, at 1.42pm on Saturday, August 23, following reports of violence on the street.

It is understood that, around 20 minutes earlier, a man was pushed into the road during an altercation, near the Nottingham House pub.

He suffered minor injuries as a result of the fall.

The victim is also alleged to have been subjected to a racial slur during the incident, which police are treating as part of their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that an investigation is under way and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may hold relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

“This could prove vital to our investigation.”

Officers have also released an online link where video evidence can be submitted directly to the force.

Members of the public can provide information online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 473 of August 23, 2025.

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be uploaded via the South Yorkshire Police portal here.