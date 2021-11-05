South Yorkshire Police revealed earlier this week that three young women were injected in Sheffield clubs on Eyre Street and Carver Street last weekend.

The victims – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were all hospitalised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More injection spiking incidents have been reported to South Yorkshire Police

But it has now emerged that three people on nights out in Barnsley over the same weekend were also injected.

A 17-year-old girl began to feel suddenly unwell at Che Bar on Peel Street and was taken home by a family member. The following morning, she discovered a suspected needle mark on her arm.

A woman became disorientated at the Soho Music Institute on Shambles Street. She has no memory of the rest of her evening and woke the next morning to find a suspected needle mark in her leg.

A man felt unwell at the Stone Roses bar on Wellington Street and has no recollection of the rest of the night. He awoke the next day to find a suspected needle mark in his leg.

All three victims sought medical advice and have made a full recovery.

Barnsley Inspector Peter Spratt said: “Reports of spiking are being seen nationwide at the moment and I know how concerning it must be to hear of it happening here in Barnsley.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy a night out in our town without feeling worried they will be harmed in some way.

“Any report made to us of this nature is thoroughly investigated and all lines of enquiry are pursued. If you think you have been spiked or you spot any suspicious behaviour while you are out, please report it immediately. With your information, we can build up a picture of what is happening and where, to trace these despicable offenders and bring them to justice. Swift reporting also gives us the very best chance of gathering all available evidence.”

Police patrols have been stepped up in Barnsley town centre to deter offenders and provide reassurance to those on nights out.Insp Spratt added: “We work very closely with our partners in Barnsley, including the local pubs, bars and clubs, to ensure security measures are in place to help prevent these crimes from happening. If you are spiked, it is not your fault in any way - the blame lies squarely with those committing this vile crime.

"As part of our local response to this national issue we have also joined forces with Barnsley Council, Barnsley Recovery Steps and our hospitality industry to support a #StopTheSpike campaign, which aims to stop the perpetrators and spread safety messages.

“I really wish we didn't have to promote ways to minimise the risks - everyone should be able to have fun on a night out without worrying about this - but sadly it is important people know how to spot the signs and what to do if you think you or a friend has been targeted.”