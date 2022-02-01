The 14-year-old was struck by a grey Audi on Deerlands Mount, Parson Cross, between 4.45pm and 5pm on Sunday, January 23.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released and is recovering at home.

The driver was unharmed and is helping police with enquiries.