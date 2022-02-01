Police investigate after teenage girl is injured in collision on Parson Cross estate in Sheffield
A teenage girl was seriously injured in a collision with a car on a Sheffield estate, police have revealed.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:37 am
The 14-year-old was struck by a grey Audi on Deerlands Mount, Parson Cross, between 4.45pm and 5pm on Sunday, January 23.
Read More
Read MoreThese are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely ...
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released and is recovering at home.
The driver was unharmed and is helping police with enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call 101 and quote incident 680 of January 23.