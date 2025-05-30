Police officers searching for an elderly missing man last seen near to a Sheffield hospital are appealing for help to find him.

David, aged 82 and from Sheffield, was last seen at 10am on Thursday, May 29 near to the Northern General Hospital.

Missing man David, from Sheffield, was last seen at 10am on Thursday, May 29 near to the Northern General Hospital | SYP

He is white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of average build.

David is believed to be wearing black trousers, a blue coat and a beige baseball cap.

Officers have released a CCTV image David.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for David's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen David? Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101.”

Quote incident number 325 of May 29, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/