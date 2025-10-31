Police are asking for help as they search for a missing woman.

Susan, aged 65, was last seen on Highgate Lane in Goldthorpe, on the border of Rotherham and Barnsley, at 7.14am today (October 31), heading in the direction of Bolton-upon-Dearne.

Susan was last seen earlier today walking towards Bolton-upon-Dearne. | Google

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, and with grey hair. She was last seen wearing grey trousers and a dark coloured jacket, and she may be wearing glasses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Have you seen Susan? Do you know where she might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 228 of 31 October 2025 when you get in touch.”