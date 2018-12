A police incident on a major Sheffield road is causing bus services to be diverted.

First South Yorkshire said services 76 and 75 were unable to serve Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen.

Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Gritters out on the streets of Sheffield tonight as cold spell sweeps in

It added services were instead diverting via Hadfield House Road and Sicey Avenue.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting a response.