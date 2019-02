A major Doncaster road has been closed off this evening due to a police incident.

Emergency services were called to Pastures Road, Mexborough, at around 5.45pm on Monday.

Pastures Road, Mexborough. Picture: Google

An eyewitness said four vans and a police car were dealing with an incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment and are awaiting a response.