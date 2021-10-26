Police in South Yorkshire appeal after custom-built buggies stolen from Barnsley Rage Motorsport
Police are trying to track down these distinctive off-road vehicles, known as RAGE buggies, which were stolen from a business in South Yorkshire.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:54 pm
Officers said the high-value custom-built vehicles were taken from Rage Motorsport in Wombwell, Barnsley, between Saturday, October 16 and Monday, October 18.
RAGE buggies have been described as 'Mad Max-style race karts', which can tackle the most challenging of terrain, and they have been featured on BBC's Top Gear.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.