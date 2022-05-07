Officers are looking to speak to the man pictured in the image in connection with two cases where items have been sold to a Facebook user - however no money was then received following the sales.

One victim sold her laptop for £280 and arranged for the payment to be made via PayPal.

She then received an email from a fraudster claiming to be from ‘NatWest Bank’ saying they had received the money but she needed to provide a copy of the delivery receipt in order for them to release them.

A CCTV image has been issued by police.

After posting the parcel, the victim received another message from the address requesting £400. It was at this point that she realised she’d been scammed and contacted police.

The circumstances of the second incident were very similar, however this time a phone had been sold.

The image was captured at Firth Park Post Office in Sheffield, and we are keen to speak to the man in connection with our inquiry. He is black, and believed to be in his late-teens or early twenties.A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Can you help? If so please report information to us through live chat, our online portal, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 14/71110/22.”