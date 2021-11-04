Police said there had been ‘numerous reports over the last week’ about fuel being stolen from vehicles in the Lowedges/Batemoor area.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"Although these crimes are of a nocturnal nature and difficult to prevent all residents are asked to be suspicious of activity that may be linked to this sort of crime,” said PCSO Kenneth Blake of South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team.