Police in Sheffield issue warning over fuel thefts after spate of crimes in Lowedges and Batemoor

Drivers in Sheffield have been warned about thieves stealing fuel from vehicles after a spate of such crimes.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:19 pm

Police said there had been ‘numerous reports over the last week’ about fuel being stolen from vehicles in the Lowedges/Batemoor area.

"Although these crimes are of a nocturnal nature and difficult to prevent all residents are asked to be suspicious of activity that may be linked to this sort of crime,” said PCSO Kenneth Blake of South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team.

Police have warned drivers in Sheffield to be alert after a spate of fuel thefts from vehicles in Lowedges and Batemoor