Police in Sheffield issue warning about man acting suspiciously in Cross Myrtle Road area of Heeley

Police in Sheffield have issued a warning a man was seen acting suspiciously by crouching behind a vehicle before following a woman.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:14 pm

The woman was walking through Heeley from Alexandra Road towards the Co-op on Gleadless Road when she spotted the man on Thursday, January 27, at around 9.45pm.

As she entered Cross Myrtle Road, she saw him crouching behind a vehicle and when he was noticed he began following her.

Cross Myrtle Road in Heeley, Sheffield, where a man was seen acting suspiciously by crouching behind a vehicle before following a woman (pic: Google)

The woman continued to the Co-op where she met her son, and on seeing the son the man ran back up the road.

PCSO Kenneth Blake, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Residents are requested to be extra vigilant in the area after dark and where possible be accompanied by another person.”

The man is described as white, in his mid-to-late 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing a black coat, black jeans and trainers, he had cropped blond hair and was clean-shaven.