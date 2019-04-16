A police warning has been issued after a woman died and two others were left seriously ill in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Sackville Road, Crookes, in the early hours of Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was also found unconscious at the same property and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A second person is also seriously ill but no other details have yet been released.

Detective Sergeant Gregory Dakin said: “Whilst the cause of death has not yet been established, we do believe it was drugs related and we are conducting a number of enquiries to ascertain the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died, and they are being supported by our officers.”

He added: “Drugs can have severe consequences and damaging effects and we want to encourage people who may be affected either by the use of drugs, both legal and illegal substances, or have concerns for a loved one who may be affected, to please seek help and advice from health professionals.”

Sheffield Drugs and Alcohol Co-ordination Team can be contacted on 0114 2721481.