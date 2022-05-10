South Yorkshire Police has stressed again that it is illegal to ride electric scooters in public places after officers seized one on a city estate.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said the scooter was seized in Firth Park.

Another police warning has been issued about electric scooters being ridden in public places in Sheffield

In a Facebook post the team said: “Usually we deal with this by education and advice but on this occasion it was not possible as the rider decided it was appropriate to ride dangerously on the road causing a danger to other road users so found himself without a scooter.

“The scooters has been seized and rider reported for traffic offences.

“You can only ride them legally on private land, where you have the land owners permission, or on public roads and cycle lanes where there is a government approved rental trial.

“If you own an e-scooter, make sure you know where you can ride one or you might find yourself committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and if ridden on a pavement, the Highway Act 1835.

“E-scooters are classed as powered transporters and fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Act 1998. This means that the same rules that apply to motor vehicles, apply to e-scooters.

“It is not currently possible to get appropriate insurance for privately owned e-scooters, meaning it is illegal to use them on the road or public spaces.”