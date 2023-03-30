Nearly 50 children were identified in a truancy crackdown in Sheffield, as police also busted cannabis farms and seized weapons during a major operation.

More than 150 officers swarmed the streets of Sheffield yesterday, Wednesday, March 29, for Operation Duxford, targeting exploitation in all its forms, including child criminal exploitation and child sexual exploitation. South Yorkshire Police worked with partners including Sheffield Council’s education and welfare teams, HMRC and the Immigration Service during the day of action.

Two cannabis farms were uncovered, including one on Alderson Road, just outside the city centre, as police carried out a series of raids. In total, 19 arrests were made during the day as weapons including a firearm and knives were seized, along with ‘significant’ amounts of class A and B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Superintendent Paul Ferguson said: “Nearly all drugs supply has links to organised criminality, which involves the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children, and often feeds serious crime such as firearms offences, modern slavery, serious assaults and immigration crime. Action against drug supply therefore has a much wider disruptive impact on organised criminal activity and its effect on the community."

Police gather in Sheffield for a day of action as part of Operation Duxford, targeting child exploitation, on Wednesday, March 29. Officers busted two cannabis farms, seized weapons and drugs, and, in a crackdown on truancy, identified 47 children who were absent from school

Speaking about the activities to engage and support young people at risk of exploitation, he added: “We carried out activities looking at tackling truancy alongside partner teams. This included visiting shopping centres and Sheffield city centre, in search of children absent from school without permission who may be vulnerable. We identified 47 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police explain why they visited shopping centres to find children who weren't at school

“The activity acts as a deterrent and commonly leads to improvements in attendance during and immediately after. This activity also helps highlight other problems pupils may be experiencing, such as bullying and examples of pupils who have been excluded or moved from another area but are not registered with any authority. Schools are a safe place for children to be and when they are not in school not only is their education suffering, but they could be at risk of being exploited by others."

Police and their partners also worked with hotels, as research shows hotels are often used as bases by those intending to exploit children. They provided training to help hotel staff spot the signs of child exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrols took place into the night to identify and protect young people who may be at risk of harm, having been left to wander the streets at night without responsible adult supervision, and activities took place involving schools, colleges and youth clubs to highlight the dangers of grooming and gangs.

Acting Superintendent Ferguson said: “Yesterday's day of action was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see units from across the force – as well as the partner agencies we work so well alongside – come together to tackle child exploitation in all its forms. Child exploitation is complex and cannot be tackled overnight, and therefore our activity to tackle these crimes continues day-in, day-out.

"As a force we have recently developed a campaign aimed at preventing and tackling the exploitation of children. I would encourage the public to take a look at the campaign and familiarise yourselves with the signs a young person may be being exploited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad