Police in Sheffield appeal for help to find missing man
Police have appealed for help to find a man who has gone missing in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 07:40
Andrew Heyes, aged 43, was last seen late in the afternoon on Wednesday in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield.
He is white and thin with dark thinning hair and was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a pink T-shirt.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number SYP-20190809-0205.