A police day of action was held in South Yorkshire to tackle drug offences and to disrupt criminals using the roads.

South Yorkshire Police and partner agencies were involved in Operation Voyager in Goldthorpe, where vehicles were stopped and checked.

Police Community Support Officers spent the day offering crime prevention advice to residents in Hoyland, Elsecar, Hemmingfield, Wombwell and Darfield as part of the operation.

Acting Police Sergeant Rich Darby, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Today is all about making our communities feel confident about the work that we are doing on their doorstep.

“Our officers are out and about disrupting criminal gangs, gathering intelligence and working with our partners to tackle road offences.

“This is very much part of what we do on a day-to-day basis however today we are pulling our resources together to focus on hot spots areas.”

A section of land opposite Goldthorpe Police Station was set up as a temporary site to carry out vehicle checks.

“Intelligence shows that criminals use the road networks to commit offences and move from one location to another,” said Sgt Darby.

“Many of these vehicles don’t have the correct documentation or licences and are not in a road-worthy condition.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence today so if anyone has any questions about the work we are doing, please do come and speak to us.”

The Vehicle and Operator Services Agency, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Department for Work and Pensions and Barnsley Council were involved in the operation.