Police impose dispersal order following rise in antisocial behaviour in Rotherham 

Youngsters suspected of causing trouble in an area of Rotherham will be sent back home if they return there over the next couple of days.

Officers from Rotherham North neighbourhood police team have imposed a section 35 dispersal order in a bid to tackle a wave of antisocial behaviour in Wath.

Police in Wath town centre. Picture: Rotherham North NHP

The order gives police powers to disperse individuals from Wath town centre to remove or reduce the likelihood of members of the public becoming ‘harassed, alarmed or distressed’ or ‘the occurrence of crime or disorder’ in a particular area.

Polie said the order will remain in place for the next 48 hours.