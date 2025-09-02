Police hunt Sheffield man wanted over kidnap probe

Police are stepping up their appeal to trace a Sheffield man wanted in connection with kidnap.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Stoke-on-Trent are continuing their search for a Sheffield man wanted in connection with a kidnap investigation.

Officers are still looking for 20-year-old Kasim Mohammed, who is wanted in connection with the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYP

Mohammed, who is from Sheffield, is believed to have links across South Yorkshire and may be moving between different areas.

He is described as Asian, of a slim build, and is thought to be between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

South Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public who may have seen Mohammed, or who know of his whereabouts, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are asking for the public’s help in locating Kasim Mohammed. If you see him, please do not approach him, but contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or by using the Live Chat function on the force’s website.

When providing information, people are asked to quote incident number 270 of 26 February.