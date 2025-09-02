Police hunt Sheffield man wanted over kidnap probe
Police in Stoke-on-Trent are continuing their search for a Sheffield man wanted in connection with a kidnap investigation.
Officers are still looking for 20-year-old Kasim Mohammed, who is wanted in connection with the offence.
Mohammed, who is from Sheffield, is believed to have links across South Yorkshire and may be moving between different areas.
He is described as Asian, of a slim build, and is thought to be between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 8ins tall.
South Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public who may have seen Mohammed, or who know of his whereabouts, to come forward.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are asking for the public’s help in locating Kasim Mohammed. If you see him, please do not approach him, but contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or by using the Live Chat function on the force’s website.
When providing information, people are asked to quote incident number 270 of 26 February.