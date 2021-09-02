Police hunt sex attacker who assaulted girl, 16, in Sheffield

Police today issued this e-fit following the attack which happened in Hillsborough.

The 16-year-old victim was reportedly walking along Langsett Road on Friday, August 13, at around 4pm, when she was approached by an unknown man.

As she carried on walking, the man put his hands up the back of her top, grabbing her, but she turned around and managed to push him away before he left the scene.

Police have issued this e-fit after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while walking through Hillsborough, Sheffield

Officers have worked with the girl to produce this e-fit image and they want to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured.