Police hunt off-road bikers after 'threats' made to Sheffield farmer on his land in Norton
South Yorkshire Police say three people on motorbikes had damaged the farmer’s crops in Norton, Sheffield, as well as making the threats.
The have now issued pictures of three people they want to speak to as part of the investigation.
Officers said in a statement: “On 24 May, just before 5.30pm, we were called to report three off-road bikes illegally riding through farmer’s land on Old Lane in Norton, Sheffield. Unprovoked threats were made to the farmer while in his yard.
“Our investigation is progressing, and we are now keen to identify three people in CCTV images as we believe they hold vital information.”
The men were driving electric off-road bikes without registration plates, aged in their 20s and around 5ft 10ins tall.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online by logging onto www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/by or calling 101.
Either way they ask people to quote incident number 639 of May 24, 2025.