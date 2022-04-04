Police hunt mounted after vandals wreck Barnsley school
Officers from the Barnsley North Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV and dash-cam footage of criminal damage taking place at Wilthorpe Primary School.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:14 pm
Over the weekend of Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3 offenders gained access to the school grounds and caused damage to number of the schools windows.
The school had to close today as a result of the vandalism attack.
Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who has information.
Call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/64587/22.