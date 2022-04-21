Police hunt man who tried to steal food and assaulted staff at Sheffield McDonald's

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of the wanted man following the incident earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 5 April at around 12.50am, a man entered McDonalds on Archer Road.

"After arguing with staff about being unable to buy food as the systems weren’t working, the man entered the staff only section, taking several food items.

Police have launched a hunt for the man after the assault in McDonald's.

"When confronted, he assaulted a member of staff and threw the food at another. He then left in a taxi.

"Police now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/65856/22.