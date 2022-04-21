Police hunt man who tried to steal food and assaulted staff at Sheffield McDonald's

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of the wanted man following the incident earlier this month.
A spokesman said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 5 April at around 12.50am, a man entered McDonalds on Archer Road.
"After arguing with staff about being unable to buy food as the systems weren’t working, the man entered the staff only section, taking several food items.
"When confronted, he assaulted a member of staff and threw the food at another. He then left in a taxi.
"Police now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.
"Do you recognise him?”
If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/65856/22.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.