South Yorkshire Police say the victim had her handbag stolen while on a night out at the Carver Street venue early on April 3.

Two attempts to use one of her bank cards were made at 4.28am and 4.29am at a shop on Rutland Road. Both transactions were declined.

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 14/64244/22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.