Police hunt man who exposed himself to children in Rotherham park

Police are appealing for help from the public after a man indecently exposed himself to children in a Rotherham park.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Monday, April 15 in Clifton Park in Rotherham, close to the Middle Lane entrance to the beauty spot.

Clifton Park, Rotherham.

A man who initially appeared to be on his phone went behind a tree before reappearing and exposing himself to a group of adults and children.

The man – who left via the Doncaster Road entrance of the park – is described as black, in his 20s and around 5”9' tall.

He was wearing a green hooded jumper, blue coat, dark trousers and dark trainers with a light coloured line around them.

One of the victims, posting on Facebook, wrote: “Anyone planning to go to Clifton park over the holidays please be vigilant.

“A boy/man has just exposed himself to me and my friend and our children then continued to masturbate whilst staring at us before running out of the bottom entrance onto Doncaster road.

“Hoody with hood up the whole time. Pretending to be on his phone whilst hovering around. Police informed.”

Police now want anyone who was in the park on Monday and who saw someone fitting this description to come forward.

Officers from the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing their presence around Clifton Park and the Clifton Park Rangers will also be patrolling regularly.

If you can help police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 552 of 15 April 2019.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.