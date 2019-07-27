Police hunt man in connection with Rotherham assault
Police are hunting a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Rotherham.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 12:44
Jason Russell, 30, of Kimberworth, is wanted following an incident in which a man and woman were assaulted in Rotherham on June 7.
Have you seen him?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
If you can help please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/87946/19.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.