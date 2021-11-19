Police hunt launched after reports of man seen carrying ‘weapon’ in Sheffield
A police hunt was mounted in the Sheffield area on Friday afternoon following reports that a man was seen carrying what was believed to be a 'gun' in public.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Middlewood Road in Hillsborough after a witness reported they had seen a man with what they believed to have been a weapon.
But no such incident of note had occurred in the area, the force said, as officers who attended the scene found no other witnesses or CCTV footage.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called today by a member of the public to report that they had seen a man with what they believed to have been a weapon on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough.
"Officers attended the scene and no other witnesses were found and CCTV checks also did not capture any incident."
The police said there wasn't an incident of note in Hillsborough afterward, as it is believed the witness mistakenly reported it with good intentions.