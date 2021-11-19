Police hunt launched after reports of man seen carrying ‘weapon’ in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Middlewood Road in Hillsborough after a witness reported they had seen a man with what they believed to have been a weapon.

But no such incident of note had occurred in the area, the force said, as officers who attended the scene found no other witnesses or CCTV footage.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called today by a member of the public to report that they had seen a man with what they believed to have been a weapon on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough.

"Officers attended the scene and no other witnesses were found and CCTV checks also did not capture any incident."