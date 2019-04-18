Police hunt former partner of Sheffield mum left in intensive care after savage beating in her own home

A Sheffield mum is in intensive care after she was savagely beaten in her own home.

On Saturday, April 12, Britney Salim, 23, was seriously assaulted at her house on Fox Hill Crescent in Sheffield.

Britney Salim in intensive care in hospital after the attack.

Her assailant is believed to have got into her house via the balcony french doors while her nine-month-old daughter Priya was staying with a family friend.

Police are now appealing for information on the whereabouts of Britney’s former partner and Priya’s father, Shaka Williams, who has not been seen since.

Family friend, Katie Bashforth, said: "No one could get in contact with her on the Saturday. When I went in ran upstairs and she was unrecognisable. Her face was black and blue.

Britney Salim in intensive care in hospital.

"She has seven broken ribs, internal bleeding in her liver, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, fractures on her face, a collapsed lung and she has had to have a blood transfusion.

“He left her for dead but it feels like the police are leaving finding him up to us. They have kicked a few doors in and that is it.

"We just really want to get it out there because we are really concerned the police are not going to find him any time soon.”

Britney Salim.

Katie also revealed that Britney came to her house battered and bruised some months ago but decided not to press charges.

She added that Britney's family and friends have been collecting money to go to Priya while her mum is in the hospital.

Detective Inspector Richard Wallis, the officer in charge of the case, said: "As part of our investigations into a serious assault which occurred on 12 April in the Fox Hill area we are seeking Shaka Williams.

Shaka Williams.

"Williams, 31, is known to frequent the Westfield, Halfway, Arbourthorne and Woodthorpe areas of the city.

"If you have seen him or know where he is, we urge you to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting incident number 561.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."