Roberts, aged 35, is wanted in connection with reports of making violent threats to damage property in Spinkhill Road on December 23, 2023.

The force is keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Roberts recently, or knows where he may be staying. He is known to frequent the Richmond Park Rise area and the S13 postcode area.

Ricky Roberts is wanted by police after reports of violent threats to damage property in Sheffield.

Roberts is described as a white man, of proportionate build, who is 5ft 9ins tall, with short, curly brown hair and a goatee. He has a distinctive small scar on the bridge of his nose and a boxing gloves tattoo on the top of his back.

If you see Roberts, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact officers via their online live chat or online portal. Quote incident number 388 of December 23, 2023 when you get in touch.