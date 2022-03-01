Whittle, aged 36, from the Doncaster area, is wanted in connection with an incident on Grange Road, New Rossington on Thursday, February 24.

Emergency services were called at 8.50am following reports that a 40-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

On arrival officers discovered the victim with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Wanted man Craig Whittle

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Since the incident, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Whittle, and now they are asking for the public’s help.

Whittle is described as white, of a stocky build and approximately 6ft tall. He is known to have links to Rossington and Mexborough.

If you see Whittle, please do not approach him just call 999.