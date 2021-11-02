Police hunt for man after Asda security guard is threatened in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at an Asda store in Sheffield.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:03 pm

On October 13, at 8:34 pm, police received a report of threats made to a security guard in the Asda store on Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield.

It is alleged that a man threatened the worker during a verbal altercation.

Officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

If you recognise the man, call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/158677/21.

Read More

Read More
Thieves break into Intake Primary School in Sheffield and steal digger during ha...