Police hunt for man after Asda security guard is threatened in Sheffield

On October 13, at 8:34 pm, police received a report of threats made to a security guard in the Asda store on Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield.

It is alleged that a man threatened the worker during a verbal altercation.

Officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident