Detectives investigating the smash in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley say the driver of the Ford Ranger fled – and they are keen to trace anyone who may have seen the vehicle or its occupants ahead of the crash at around 9.30pm.

A spokesman said: “We received reports on Friday 4 February for a road traffic collision on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley, Doncaster.

The aftermath of the smash in Cantley.

“It is believed that the driver of a silver Ford Ranger, alleged to be stolen, collided with the wall of the Co-op store.

“The driver fled the scene before officers’ arrival.

"The car was recovered and enquiries are continuing.