Police hunt driver of 'stolen' car who fled after smashing into Co-op supermarket in South Yorkshire
Police are hunting the driver of a car who fled after it careered across a roundabout, smashed through a fence and brick wall and showered a car park with debris before smashing into the side of a Doncaster supermarket.
Detectives investigating the smash in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley say the driver of the Ford Ranger fled – and they are keen to trace anyone who may have seen the vehicle or its occupants ahead of the crash at around 9.30pm.
A spokesman said: “We received reports on Friday 4 February for a road traffic collision on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley, Doncaster.
“It is believed that the driver of a silver Ford Ranger, alleged to be stolen, collided with the wall of the Co-op store.
“The driver fled the scene before officers’ arrival.
"The car was recovered and enquiries are continuing.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 4 February 2022.”