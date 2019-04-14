Police hunt car on false plates in Rotherham 

Police are on the hunt for a car in Rotherham that has been seen displaying false plates.

Officers from the Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said the Audi A3 may possibly have damage on the front end or near side, and that it was last seen in the Swallownest area earlier today.

READ MORE: Police bust huge cannabis farm

It was seen displaying false plates beginning L300 and has seven spoke silver alloys and blacked out rear windows.

Police have warned the public not the approach the driver or the occupant of the car.

READ MORE: Sarah Nulty’s family and friends to honour former Tramlines director by running Sheffield Half Marathon

Instead any sightings should be reported to 999 quoting incident number 322 of April 14.