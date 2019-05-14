Police hunt alleged rapist after woman is attacked in Sheffield suburb
Detectives are hunting a man who allegedly raped a woman in a Sheffield suburb.
The woman, aged 27, was walking on a grassed area adjacent to Ulverston Road, in Woodseats, at around 9:30am this morning, Tuesday May 14, when the incident occurred.
Detective Sergeant Andy Shields, investigating, said: “Officers have been in the area today, carrying out enquiries and maximising any forensic opportunities.
“A thorough review of CCTV footage of the area is also underway and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers and I fully understand that news of this incident is likely to cause concern amongst the local community.
“I would like to offer you my reassurance that we have dedicated officers working to identify the individual involved and establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The description we have of the suspect is that he is a white man, in his late teens and around 5ft 6ins tall. He is said to have been wearing a black jacket with a green top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.
“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area this morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 290 of May 14.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.