Police hunt absconded prisoner from South Yorkshire who 'could be violent'
Police are hunting an absconded prisoner from South Yorkshire who they say could be violent if approached.
Paul Archer, formerly of Staincross, in Barnsley, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in March 2015 to 12 years in prison for offences including aggravated burglary with intent, attempting to pervert the course of justice, legacy burglary and theft.
The 35-year-old, who police say has links to the South Yorkshire area, absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on Sunday.
Lancashire Police, which is appealing for information, warned: “He could be violent if approached and we are advising anyone who sees him to call police immediately.”
Archer is described as being white, 6ft, of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a scar above his left eye and a tattoo on his right arm of a golden eagle.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesman for the force added: “We are appealing for information about Archer’s whereabouts.
“He has absconded from prison and we want to find him as soon as possible.
“If you have seen him or know where he is, please come forward and contact police.”
Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log reference 1685 of August 4, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.