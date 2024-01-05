Three people were arrested after police called in a helicopter for a search near Barnsley in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy aged just 15 was among three suspects arrested after a suspected car theft, following a police helicopter operation in South Yorkshire.

The helicopter was called out at just after midnight on Thursday, January 4, after a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for roads policing officers in the Kendray area of Barnsley, say South Yorkshire Police.

The vehicle went off-road and was abandoned in woodland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Police Air Support were in the air and spotted three suspects fleeing from the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police statement said force roads policing officers worked alongside Barnsley response officers to follow and locate those involved.

It added: "One man aged 20 and two teenagers aged 17 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

"The vehicle was recovered and believed to be stolen during a burglary earlier in the week.