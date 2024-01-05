Police helicopter Barnsley: Boy, 15, among arrests after police helicopter incident near Kendray
Three people were arrested after police called in a helicopter for a search near Barnsley in the early hours
A boy aged just 15 was among three suspects arrested after a suspected car theft, following a police helicopter operation in South Yorkshire.
The helicopter was called out at just after midnight on Thursday, January 4, after a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for roads policing officers in the Kendray area of Barnsley, say South Yorkshire Police.
The vehicle went off-road and was abandoned in woodland.
National Police Air Support were in the air and spotted three suspects fleeing from the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police statement said force roads policing officers worked alongside Barnsley response officers to follow and locate those involved.
It added: "One man aged 20 and two teenagers aged 17 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
"The vehicle was recovered and believed to be stolen during a burglary earlier in the week.
"The three suspects have been released on police bail."