Police have shared a picture of a man they would like to speak to after a dog attack outside a shop in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police released the photo earlier today (July 1) after the incident, which took place on May 22.

It is reported that a woman was stood outside the One Shop on Halifax Road at around 6pm when a dog that had been tied up outside the shop bit her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Officers would like to speak to the man in this image. | SYP

A police investigation was subsequently launched and after a series of enquiries, officers are hoping to identify a man shown in CCTV images as he may be able to assist with the case.

The man is described as Asian, around 35 years old, and of a medium build, with a bald head and beard.

A police spokesperson said: “If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling 101 or getting in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please quote incident number 895 of 22 May 2025 when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”