Police have ‘no confirmation’ of a man holding a gun in Rotherham hotel window

Police say they have ‘no confirmation’ that a man at a Rotherham hotel was holding a gun during anti-immigration protests yesterday.

A picture circulating on social media shows four men stood in a window at the hotel yesterday, as protests turned violent with windows smashed and bins set alight.

Some posts claim that the man is holding a gun – but South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘don’t believe it is a gun’ and have had ‘no confirmation of firearms’ at the Holiday Inn in Manvers.

During a clean-up operation today, one resident confronted MP John Healey. She showed him the picture and asked: “What did you think was going to happen?”

Police at the Holiday Inn at Manvers

She said: “Yes there was trouble, but I’m not surprised because when you’re seeing the immigrants at that window, slashing their throats and pointing at you with machetes and swords…. what do you think was going to happen?

“This guy has a gun. He has a weapon. Nobody was looking at them in the window. Why wasn’t anything being done about that? Two-tier policing.”

Mr Healy said that he recognised protesters had ‘legitimate concerns’ but added that he ‘will not accept’ protesters causing ‘fear and shock for local residents’.