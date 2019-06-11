Police have named the four worst areas of Sheffield for violent crime
Police have named the four worst areas of Sheffield for violent crime during a crackdown in the city.
Officers launched a weekend of action in four parts of Sheffield to clamp down on assaults, robberies and weapons.
Extra staff were working across Burngreave, Parson Cross, Fir Vale and Firth Park.
South Yorkshire Police explained that these are the four areas of Sheffield where, statistically, most cases of violent crime occur.
As a result, two people were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of weapons.
Another person was arrested for an outstanding court warrant in relation to a serious assault and five vehicles were seized for having no insurance.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The force confirmed the operation would be repeated ‘after the success of the weekend’.
“This weekend there have been extra officers working across Burngreave, Parson Cross, Fir Vale and Firth Park targeting violent crime.
“The officers concentrated their efforts in this area as these are the areas where our statistics show the most violent crime occurs, be that assaults, robberies or possession of weapon offences.
“The officers were given specific intelligence and direction to their activities resulting in one person being arrested for an outstanding court warrant in relation to a serious assault, five vehicles being seized for no insurance, two land searches conducted resulting in two knives being recovered, two persons arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of weapons.
“Fifteen people were stopped and searched. The operation is to be repeated after the success of this weekend.”