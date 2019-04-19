Police granted stop-and-search powers in South Yorkshire town

Police in a South Yorkshire town have been granted stop and search powers after recent threats of violence involving weapons.

Officers in Mexborough will have the powers this evening, Friday 19 April, and into the early hours of the morning in a bid to deter violent crimes.

Police say the powers follow recent threats of violence in the area including those involving weapons.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “The force has been granted the Section 60 authority under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 and the operation will remain in place until 3am tomorrow, Saturday 20 April.

“This authority gives our officers the power to stop and search people who they think are carrying offensive weapons.

“Officers do not have to have reasonable suspicion about the individual being stopped and searched. Instead, the authority is intended to deter people from carrying offensive weapons and keep everyone safe by preventing violence.”