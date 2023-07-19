Police officers from Leeds spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, this week as part of an investigation.

Police officers from Leeds travelled into South Yorkshire on Monday and spent around 10 hours carrying out investigative work at the Waverley property in question, as part of a police probe, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Residents on the estate, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, reported a large police presence at the property on Monday. A police riot van and a crime scene investigation team were spotted there.

Police arrived at the house at around 9am and left at around 7pm.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation (Photo: archive)

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Leeds District Investigations Team attended an address in Waverley, Rotherham, yesterday morning (July 17) as part of an ongoing investigation.”