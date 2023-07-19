News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Police from Leeds spend day at house on Waverley estate near Sheffield as part of investigation

Police officers from Leeds spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, this week as part of an investigation.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Police officers from Leeds travelled into South Yorkshire on Monday and spent around 10 hours carrying out investigative work at the Waverley property in question, as part of a police probe, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Residents on the estate, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, reported a large police presence at the property on Monday. A police riot van and a crime scene investigation team were spotted there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police arrived at the house at around 9am and left at around 7pm.

Most Popular
Officers from West Yorkshire Police spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation (Photo: archive)Officers from West Yorkshire Police spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation (Photo: archive)
Officers from West Yorkshire Police spent a day at a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield, on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation (Photo: archive)

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Leeds District Investigations Team attended an address in Waverley, Rotherham, yesterday morning (July 17) as part of an ongoing investigation.”

No other details have yet been disclosed.