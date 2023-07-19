Police officers from Leeds travelled into South Yorkshire on Monday and spent around 10 hours carrying out investigative work at the Waverley property in question, as part of a police probe, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Residents on the estate, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, reported a large police presence at the property on Monday. A police riot van and a crime scene investigation team were spotted there.
Police arrived at the house at around 9am and left at around 7pm.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Leeds District Investigations Team attended an address in Waverley, Rotherham, yesterday morning (July 17) as part of an ongoing investigation.”
No other details have yet been disclosed.