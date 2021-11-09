Officers were called to the address on The Avenue, in Bentley, Doncaster, shortly after 11pm on Sunday night after reports of a break-in.

However, when police arrived they found a drugs factory, with rooms in the house filled with plants.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report at 11.11pm last night reporting a burglary on The Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off a house in Bentley following the discovery of cannabis plants.

"Officers attended and discovered a cannabis cultivation at the property.

"The suspects had left the property, prior to officers arriving. The plants were recovered from the property.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police ‘riot’ vans at the scene late last night and throughout this morning, with a number of officers guarding the property.