Police find house on The Avenue in Bentley full of cannabis plants after being called to burglary
Police in South Yorkshire found a house full of cannabis plants after being called in to investigate a burglary.
Officers were called to the address on The Avenue, in Bentley, Doncaster, shortly after 11pm on Sunday night after reports of a break-in.
However, when police arrived they found a drugs factory, with rooms in the house filled with plants.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report at 11.11pm last night reporting a burglary on The Avenue.
Read More
"Officers attended and discovered a cannabis cultivation at the property.
"The suspects had left the property, prior to officers arriving. The plants were recovered from the property.”
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police ‘riot’ vans at the scene late last night and throughout this morning, with a number of officers guarding the property.
Officers are continuing to investigate and anybody with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1036 of the 7 November.