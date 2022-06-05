Police find alleged drink driver's car 100 yards off road after 'extremely lucky' escape from Sheffield Parkway crash

South Yorkshire Police say they arrived at the scene of a crash on the citybound carriageway near the Manor Lane exit on Friday morning (June 3) to an unusual sight.

Officers met with a male with facial injuries already being treated in an ambulance, but no car.

South Yorkshire Police say an alleged drink driver left the road and stopped 100 yards away, somehow missing any major trees on the way.

Until they noticed flashing yellow warning lights from the woods running alongside the road.

Officers wrote to the SYP Operational Support Facebook page: “The car had entered the wooded area and travelled for at least 100 yards before coming to rest.

"The driver was extremely lucky to have avoided any large trees that may have brought him to a more abrupt stop."

The driver reportedly tested positive on a breathalyzer and was arrested for drink driving. He has since been released under investigation awaiting blood test results.