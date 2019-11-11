Police 'extremely concerned' for safety of man missing from Peak District

An appeal for information has been issued as a matter of urgency

James Paul Downey was last seen in the area of Harthill Hall, near Rowsley, at around 11pm last night.

Derbyshire Constabulary don't yet have a picture of him, but are that concerned for his welfare an appeal for information has been issued as a ‘matter of urgency’.

The 53-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short navy hooded jacket and brown walking boots.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and with greying, short brown hair.

It is unknown in which direction he walked when he left the property, however, he is from Corby, Northamptonshire, and may have tried to make his way back by public transport.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and might have seen Mr Downey.

Of particular interest is anyone who was in the area between 11pm and 2am along the B5056 or any of the surrounding roads, including the A6 to the west of Rowsley.