The M1 was closed yesterday when two 900lb bulls escaped from a trailer which overturned at Tinsley.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways between the entry and exit slips of junction 34 were closed while the bulls were on the loose and arrangements were made for the bulls to be re-captured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bulls which escaped onto the M1 near Sheffield had to be shot dead (Image: Highways England)

But South Yorkshire Police said that because the bulls “posed a danger to life and property,” the decision to destroy them was taken.

The force said: “We were deployed to the M1 at Tinsley Viaduct at around 9am yesterday following reports that a trailer had overturned and two bulls were loose.

“As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them.