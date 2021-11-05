Police explain why bulls which escaped onto M1 near Sheffield had to be shot dead
South Yorkshire Police has explained why bulls which escaped onto the M1 near Sheffield had to be killed.
The M1 was closed yesterday when two 900lb bulls escaped from a trailer which overturned at Tinsley.
Both the northbound and southbound carriageways between the entry and exit slips of junction 34 were closed while the bulls were on the loose and arrangements were made for the bulls to be re-captured.
But South Yorkshire Police said that because the bulls “posed a danger to life and property,” the decision to destroy them was taken.
The force said: “We were deployed to the M1 at Tinsley Viaduct at around 9am yesterday following reports that a trailer had overturned and two bulls were loose.
“As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them.
“The decision was made in consultation with the bulls’ owner and was taken with their full agreement. Both bulls were dispatched with a single shot.”