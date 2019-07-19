Two buses have been attacked with a hammers and a car was rammed off the road in three separate incidents in the city in a space of a few hours this afternoon.

The police are understood to be treating the incidents as linked.

A scene of one attack on London Road.

At around 1pm this afternoon, a bus was attacked with a hammer on Attercliffe Road in Attercliffe.

A photo from the scene shows the shattered windscreen of a number 52 bus and an eyewitness told The Star an alarm on the bus played the message ‘driver under attack – please call 999’.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm this afternoon (19 July), officers were called to Attercliffe Road following reports that a man had caused criminal damage to a bus.

“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and trace the man involved.”

Shortly before 3pm, a man was reported to have crashed his car into several other vehicles on Abbeydale Road before getting out and brandishing a hammer.

And just a few minutes later a car is reported to have pulled in front of a bus on London before its occupant got out and attacked its front window with a sledgehammer.

They then broke into the bus, stole its fire extinguisher and continued to attack the window with it.

A video shared with us by Sheffield Online shows the car driving away as one of its occupants attacks its side windows with the hammer.

The vehicle used is believed to be a black people carrier, possibly a Kia Sedona.

A further police report says a car was seen driving ‘erratically’ and damaging cars on nearby Boston Street and there are unconfirmed reports that another bus was attacked on Duke Street as well.

A short time ago South Yorkshire Police tweeted to say they were still trying to locate those responsible.

They said: “We are aware of videos and posts circulating on social media of a man in Sheffield reported to be using weapons to cause criminal damage.

“We would like to reassure you our officers are currently doing all they can to locate the man.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received numerous reports today, Friday 19 July, of a man believed to be causing criminal damage and displaying threatening behaviour at various locations across Sheffield.

“These reports include a man believed to have caused criminal damage to a bus on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road and to parked cars on Boston Street.

“No persons have been injured and our violent force tasking team and officers are currently searching for the man.

“If you have any information that could help officers locate the man please call 101 quoting incident number 533 of 18 July 2019.

“We advise that if you see this man you do not approach him but call 999.”