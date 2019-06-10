Police dog sniffs out cocaine in Sheffield city centre operation
A police dog found 10 members of the public carrying or using drugs during an operation in Sheffield city centre.
Operation Sidewinder involved police officers walking round the city centre with a police sniffer dog rooting out those carrying drugs on Saturday night.
Out of a total of 25 people stopped, 10 were found to be either carrying drugs, including cocaine, or admitted having taken illicit substances shortly before they were searched.
The operation was organised in a bid to reduce violent crime in Sheffield city centre, with statistics and studies showing that those who take illegal drugs and mix them with alcohol are more likely to be a victim of crime or an offender.
The 10 members of the public found in possession of drugs or who admitted to using them were given dispersal notices, ordering them to leave the city centre or face further prosecution.
South Yorkshire Police said: "The results, and response from the public on Saturday night, have been very positive.
“The message is very clear that if people bring or take illegal substances in Sheffield that we have the capability of detecting it, using our canine police officers.
“Sheffield city centre is a safe place to enjoy your evening and hopefully this reassures the public that we are there to keep everyone safe, even those found committing an offence.
“This is a proactive operation which we will continue."