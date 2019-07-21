Police dog Jasper sniffs out drug crime in Sheffield city centre
Police have said they had a ‘fruitful night’ in Sheffield city centre yesterday thanks to police dog Jasper and his ‘super nose’.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 09:04
Numerous people were found to be in possession of class A and class B drugs and another individual was detained for possession of an offensive weapon.
Jasper, his handler and a team of city centre officers were taking part in Operation Sidewinder during the Tramlines festival fringe events in Sheffield city centre.
However, despite the arrests, officers said that most people were out ‘just to have a good time’.