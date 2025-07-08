Police dog chases down man with knife after a woman is punched in face in Barnsley

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
A police dog played a vital role in helping officers apprehend the suspect of an alleged assault in Barnsley.

On Friday, July 4, during a night shift, PD Kobe and his handler were deployed to the Dodworth area of Barnsley after receiving reports of an assault.

It is alleged that a man in his 40s attempted to enter a property, where he punched a woman in her face before running off.

PD Kobe helped officers apprehend a suspect following an assault in Barnsley.placeholder image
PD Kobe helped officers apprehend a suspect following an assault in Barnsley. | SYP

PD Kobe was sent out from an unmarked police car, and a man was detained nearby.

He was allegedly found in possession of a knife hidden down his sock.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our dogs are highly trained and their contribution on our frontline is invaluable to their handler, officers and our communities.”

