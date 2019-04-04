A police dog and his handler found a vulnerable man with dementia by a Rotherham canal last night after he had been missing for most of the day.

The police pair were deployed to South Anston to search for the missing man, who had been reported missing early yesterday morning, and found him close to a canal bank.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was ‘cold and appeared to have been there sometime but was thankfully uninjured’.

He returned home after being checked over by paramedics.

