Police divers are at Ladybower reservoir as part of an ongoing operation this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said officers had been at the beauty spot in Derbyshire, near the Sheffield border, since this morning.

Ladybower reservoir

READ MORE: Disabled man screamed ‘get off me’ as security guards threw him out of Meadowhall

She said she was not able to divulge any further information at this stage about the nature of the operation in question.

READ MORE: Community rallies to help vegan cafe and art space after raid in Sheffield

We will attempt to bring you more information.

READ MORE: Three men bailed over arson attack on police cars in South Yorkshire